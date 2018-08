Burglars steal from garages, vehicles in Mount Greenwood

Police are warning residents of garage and vehicle burglaries in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Burglars entered garages and vehicles near West 115th Place and South Central Park Avenue and stole items, according to a community alert issued by Chicago police on August 2.

It was unclear when the burglaries occurred.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8273.