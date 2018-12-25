Burglars stealing from vehicles, garages in Lake View, Lincoln Park

Police are warning residents of a series of garage burglaries this month in the Lake View and Lincoln Park neighborhoods on the North Side.

In seven separate incidents, a burglar or burglars have entered garages and stolen property from inside, or gone through vehicles in the garage and stole property left inside them, Chicago police said.

The burglaries occurred:

On Thursday or Wednesday in the 1700 block of West Fletcher;

On Dec. 18 or Dec. 17 in the 1200 block of West Fletcher;

Between about 9 a.m. and about 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the 1300 block of West Wellington;

On Dec. 6 or Dec. 5 in the 2500 block of North Bosworth;

On Dec. 4 or Dec. 3 in the 2600 block of North Hartland;

On Dec. 4 or Dec. 3 in the 2600 block of North Orchard;

On Dec. 4 or Dec. 3 in the 3400 block of North Janssen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.