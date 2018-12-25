Police are warning residents of a series of garage burglaries this month in the Lake View and Lincoln Park neighborhoods on the North Side.
In seven separate incidents, a burglar or burglars have entered garages and stolen property from inside, or gone through vehicles in the garage and stole property left inside them, Chicago police said.
The burglaries occurred:
- On Thursday or Wednesday in the 1700 block of West Fletcher;
- On Dec. 18 or Dec. 17 in the 1200 block of West Fletcher;
- Between about 9 a.m. and about 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the 1300 block of West Wellington;
- On Dec. 6 or Dec. 5 in the 2500 block of North Bosworth;
- On Dec. 4 or Dec. 3 in the 2600 block of North Hartland;
- On Dec. 4 or Dec. 3 in the 2600 block of North Orchard;
- On Dec. 4 or Dec. 3 in the 3400 block of North Janssen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.