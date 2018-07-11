Police are warning residents of two residential burglaries on North Mango Avenue in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the northwest side.
In both incidents, a burglar or burglars forcibly entered homes and stole tools, building supplies and copper tubing, according to Chicago Police.
The burglaries occurred about between about 7 a.m. on June 26 and about 9 p.m. on June 29 in the 2800 block of North Mango, and about 2:10 p.m. on June 18 in the 2900 block of North Mango.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.