Burglars steal tools from homes in Belmont Central

Police are warning residents of two residential burglaries on North Mango Avenue in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the northwest side.

In both incidents, a burglar or burglars forcibly entered homes and stole tools, building supplies and copper tubing, according to Chicago Police.

The burglaries occurred about between about 7 a.m. on June 26 and about 9 p.m. on June 29 in the 2800 block of North Mango, and about 2:10 p.m. on June 18 in the 2900 block of North Mango.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.