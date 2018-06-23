Burglars stealing from garages in Logan Square: police

Police are warning residents of a series of garage burglaries this month in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, a burglar or burglars broke in overnight and stole items like tools and bikes, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

Between 12:01 a.m. and about 6 a.m. on June 8 in the 2900 block of West Logan Boulevard;

Between 12:01 a.m. and about 6:10 p.m. on June 8 in the 2500 block of North Willetts Court;

About 5 p.m. on June 10 in the 2700 block of North Mozart Street;

Between about 5 a.m. and about 5:30 p.m. on June 13 in the 2800 block of West Belden Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.