Burglars strike 2 homes in Logan Square

Police are warning residents of two residential burglaries this week in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In both incidents, a burglar forcibly entered a home through a side window and stole property and cash, Chicago police said.

The burglaries occurred:

Between about 2 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 in the 3700 block of West Wrightwood Avenue;

Between about 7:20 p.m. and about 11 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 3600 block of West Wrightwood Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.