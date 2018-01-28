Burglars strike 8 apartments Friday in Wicker Park

Police are warning residents of a series of eight apartments burglaries Friday in the Wicker Park neighborhood on the North Side.

A burglar or group of burglars broke into five apartments in one apartment building in the 1300 block of West Evergreen Avenue, and into three apartments in one apartment building in the 1400 block of North Paulina Street, Chicago Police said.

Items including credit cards, checks, laptops, iPads and jewelry were stolen in the burglaries, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.