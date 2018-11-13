Burglars strike multiple homes in Bridgeport

Authorities are warning residents about a series of home burglaries this month in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

In each case, someone has entered homes and taken property from within, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The break-ins have occurred:

Between 6 p.m. Nov. 7 and 6:45 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 800 block of West 33rd Place;

Between 10:30 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 2600 block of South Hillock;

Between 10:30 a.m. and 3:13 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 3200 block of South Lithuanica;

Between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 3200 block of South Morgan; and

About 3:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in the 2700 block of South Crowell.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.