Burglars strike NW Side houses, apartments: police

A string of break-ins was recently reported in the Portage Park, Jefferson Park and Norwood Park East neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

The burglar or burglars entered through front or rear doors of apartments or houses and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police. No suspect description was provided.

The incidents occurred:

between 10 p.m. Jan. 11 and 7:42 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 4100 block of North Dickinson Avenue;

between 9 a.m. Jan. 19 and 11:15 a.m. Jan. 23 in the 4900 block of West Strong Street;

about 11:28 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 5800 block of North Melvina Avenue; and

between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 6000 block of West Gunnison Street.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.