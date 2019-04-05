Burglars target apartments in Humboldt Park, Ukrainian Village

Police are warning residents on the West Side about three apartment burglaries in Humboldt Park and Ukrainian Village last month.

In each case, burglars broke through the door and took property, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., March 16 in the 2600 block of West Cortez Street;

Between 3:20 p.m. and 3:25 p.m., March 19 in the 2300 block of West Rice Street; and

At 9:30 a.m., March 29 in the 800 block of North Leavitt Street.

One suspect is described as a man between the ages of 25 and 35. The other is described as a 6-foot male with short, partial gray hair and a light complexion.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

Burglars hit the same neighborhoods earlier this year, according to a police alert from January.

