Burglars target apartments in Bronzeville, North Kenwood

Police are warning residents about a series of home burglaries last month in the Bronzeville and North Kenwood neighborhoods on the South Side.

In each case, someone entered an apartment through a front or rear door in order to steal TVs, computers, jewelry and other property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The break-ins occurred:

Jan. 6 in the 500 block of East 46th Place;

Between Jan. 8 and Jan. 9 in the 4400 block of South Drexel Boulevard;

Jan. 10 in the 4500 block of South King Drive;

Jan. 10 in the 4300 block of South Greenwood Avenue;

Jan. 11 in the 4300 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue; and

Jan. 11 in the 4400 block of South Drexel Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.