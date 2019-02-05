Burglars target apartments in Bronzeville, North Kenwood
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Police are warning residents about a series of home burglaries last month in the Bronzeville and North Kenwood neighborhoods on the South Side.
In each case, someone entered an apartment through a front or rear door in order to steal TVs, computers, jewelry and other property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The break-ins occurred:
- Jan. 6 in the 500 block of East 46th Place;
- Between Jan. 8 and Jan. 9 in the 4400 block of South Drexel Boulevard;
- Jan. 10 in the 4500 block of South King Drive;
- Jan. 10 in the 4300 block of South Greenwood Avenue;
- Jan. 11 in the 4300 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue; and
- Jan. 11 in the 4400 block of South Drexel Boulevard.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.