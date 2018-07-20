Burglars target businesses in Andersonville

Police are warning residents about a pair of business burglaries reported about 20 minutes apart last week in the North Side Andersonville neighborhood.

In each break-in, someone forced entry to the front door of a business and took property from within, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first burglary occurred sometime between 3:20 and 3:30 a.m. July 14 in the 5600 block of North Clark, police said. The second occurred at 3:41 a.m. in the same block.

The suspects were wearing dark, hooded jackets, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.