Burglars target businesses in Englewood: police

Police are warning business owners in Englewood to be on alert after two burglaries at businesses in the South Side neighborhood last month.

In both incidents, the offenders forced their way in through the front door and made off with stolen property, a community alert from Chicago police said.

The thefts occurred:

between 6 p.m. March 23 and 10 a.m. March 26 in the 1400 block of South Kostner Avenue; and

about 4 a.m. April 1 in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road.

Police said three men are involved in the burglaries, but no other description was available.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.

As of late, Englewood has seen a number of violent incidents. On Tuesday, a man was shot in the chest and killed,

