Burglars target commercial buildings in Lake View, Lincoln Park area: police

Police were warning North Side business owners about a series of commercial burglaries in the Lake View and Lincoln Park community areas.

An unknown number of males has been breaking into buildings through the front or back door or, in one case, through a roof skylight, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They stole cash, cash registers, safes and other store items.

The incidents occurred:

about 3:45 a.m. Nov. 21 in the 2900 block of North Broadway;

about 3:25 a.m. Nov. 27 in the 2500 block of North Clark;

between Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 in the 3200 block of North Sheffield;

about 2:45 a.m. Nov. 30 in the 3800 block of North Southport;

between 12 and 9:45 a.m. Dec. 3 in the 700 block of West Fullerton;

between 3:30 and 8:45 a.m. Dec. 3 in the 2400 block of North Lincoln;

about 7 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 3700 block of North Broadway; and

about 4:15 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 3300 block of North Clark.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.