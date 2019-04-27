Burglars target construction sites in Uptown: police

Police are warning residents about three construction site burglaries reported in Uptown on the North Side.

In each incident, someone broke into the site by removing a wooden fence panel, according to an alert from Chicago police. The suspects then stole property from within.

All of the burglaries occurred in the 5000 block of North Broadway Street, police said. Two incidents happened April 17-20 between 3:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. A third burglary was reported April 23 at 8 p.m.

Police did not immediately provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

