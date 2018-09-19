Burglars target homes in Beverly, Morgan Park

Police are warning residents about a series of home burglaries since last month in the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods on the Far South Side.

In each break-in, someone entered a house and stole electronics and jewelry from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In four of the five incidents, the suspect or suspects entered through an unlocked front door or open window.

The burglaries occurred:

Aug. 24 in the 2400 block of West 107th Street;

Between Spe.t 4 and Sept. 10 in the 2300 block of West 109th Street;

Sept. 7 in the 10700 block of South Washtenaw;

Sept. 12 in the 10900 block of South Campbell; and

Sept. 17 in the 10400 block of South Longwood.

Anyone with information about the break-ins was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.