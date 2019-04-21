Burglars target homes across North Side: police

Police are warning North Siders about several home burglaries reported this month in Lincoln Park, Bucktown, Ranch Triangle and Sheffield Neighbors.

In each incident, a male entered homes through an open door or window, according to a community alert from Chicago police. He has stolen computer equipment, jewelry, stereo equipment, credit cards, power tools and cash.

The burglaries happened:

In the afternoon hours April 1 in the 1100 block of West Armitage Avenue;

In the evening hours April 2 in the 1700 block of North North Park Avenue;

In the evening hours of April 2 in the 2100 block of North Seminary Avenue;

In the daytime hours April 8 in the 2200 block of North Bissell Street;

In the evening hours April 15 in the 1900 block of North Kenmore Avenue;

In the evening hours April 16 in the 2200 block of North Racine Avenue;

In the afternoon hours April 17 in the 2200 block of North Clifton Avenue; and

In the evening hours April 18 in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

