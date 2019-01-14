Burglars target Northwest Side homes

Police are warning residents about a series of home burglaries over the past two weeks in the Portage Park, Belmont Central and Cragin neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In each case, one or more suspects have broken into homes to steal electronics, jewelry, TVs, laptops, tools or other items, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They typically entered through unlocked doors or forced open windows.

The break-ins occurred:

Between 10 p.m. Dec. 31 and 4 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 3900 block of North Central;

At 11:49 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 5600 block of West Byron;

Between 11 a.m. and noon Jan. 1 in the 5500 block of West Byron;

Just after midnight Jan. 5 in the 5600 block of West Irving Park;

Between 6:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 5600 block of West Henderson; and

Between 5 a.m. Jan. 11 and 9 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 5400 block of West Henderson.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.