Burglars target Northwest Side homes

Police are warning residents about a series of home burglaries over the past month in the Belmont Gardens and Kelvin Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

The break-ins have occurred along or close to George Street between Kostner and Cicero Avenues, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. Someone has forcibly entered residences and taken jewelry, cash, tools and electronics.

The burglaries have occurred:

Between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. March 16 in the 4500 block of West George;

Between 1 p.m. and 8:05 p.m. in the 4500 block of West George;

About 2 p.m. March 16 in the 2900 block of North Keating;

About 1:30 p.m. March 9 in the 4400 block of West George; and

About 10:40 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 2900 block of North Keating.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-7, 140-pound man about 18 years old with a shaved hairstyle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.