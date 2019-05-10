Burglars target South Shore homes: police

Police are warning South Side residents about a series of home burglaries reported over the last two weeks in South Shore.

In each incident, someone entered homes “through front door or side windows” and took property from inside, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

About 10:54 a.m. April 29 in the 2200 block of East 68th Street;

Between 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. May 2 in the 6700 block of South Merrill Avenue;

About 11:20 a.m. May 3 in the 6900 block of South Shore Drive; and

Between 3:45 p.m. May 5 and 7:30 a.m. May 6 in the 6700 block of South Clyde Avenue.

A suspect in one of the burglaries is described as a male, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

