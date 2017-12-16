Burglars target unlocked vehicles in Geneva

Police are warning residents about a series of recent vehicle burglaries in west suburban Geneva.

Valuables have been reported missing from cars that were left unlocked in the Pepper Valley and Fisher Farms subdivisions, according to a statement from Geneva police.

One vehicle was also stolen from a driveway and was later recovered in Chicago, police said.

Police are encouraging residents to remove electronics, keys purses and other valuables from their vehicles at night, and to keep their vehicles locked.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or anyone who notices suspicious activity is asked to call police at (630) 232-4736.