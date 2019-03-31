Burglars target vacant buildings in Jefferson Park

Police warn of two burglaries to vacant buildings in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest side.

Suspects entered the buildings by force and stole tools and documents from inside, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The first burglary happened between 5:30 p.m. March 7 and 12:50 p.m. March 8 in the 5200 block of North Mulligan Avenue, police said.

The other occurred hours later, between 5:30 p.m. March 8 and 11:30 a.m. March 9 in the 5600 block of West Giddings Street, police said.

Police warned South Austin residents about similar burglaries in January.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.