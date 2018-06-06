Burglars targeting homes in Portage Park: police

Police are warning residents of a series or home burglaries in the last three weeks in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, burglars broke in through doors or windows and stole things like electronics, cash, jewelry and appliances, Chicago Police said.

The burglaries occurred:

Between about 8 p.m. and 8:38 p.m. on May 13 in the 5500 block of West Berenice Avenue;

Between about 2 p.m. on May 30 and about 10 a.m. Thursday in the 6300 block of West Waveland Avenue;

Between about 4:15 p.m. on May 30 and about 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of West Waveland Avenue;

At 4:07 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of North Narragansett Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.