Burglars targeting vacant buildings in South Austin

Police are warning of a series of burglaries of vacant buildings in the South Austin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, the offender or offenders forcibly entered vacant buildings through back doors and stole property, according to Chicago Police.

The burglaries occurred:

Between 8 p.m. on Jan. 9 and 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 300 block of N. Parkside;

Between noon on Jan. 11 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 12 in the 900 block of N. Le Claire;

Between 9 a.m. on Jan 9 and about 10:10 a.m. on Jan. 15 in the 1000 block of N. Waller.

Area North detectives are investigating.