Burglary suspect arrested after nearly hitting squad car with bike: police

A man has been charged with a series of burglaries since last month in the Chinatown, and Bridgeport neighborhoods on the South Side.

Daniel Rodriguez, 40, was arrested about 2 a.m. Monday after nearly hitting a Deering District squad car while riding a bicycle in the 2200 block of South Princeton, according to Chicago Police.

The arresting officers found counterfeit hundred-dollar bills and a credit card that did not belong to Rodriguez in his possession during the arrest, police said.

Detectives later identified him as the suspect in a series of business burglaries at the following locations:

April 6 in the 2200 block of South Wentworth;

April 26 in the 2000 block of South Wentworth;

May 9 in the 400 block of West 23rd Place;

May 16 in the 2300 block of South Wentworth;

May 17 in the 2900 block of South Wentworth; and

May 19 in the 2400 block of South Wentworth.

Rodriguez, who lives in the South Loop, was charged with six felony counts of burglary, a misdemeanor count of forgery and a misdemeanor count of theft of lost or mislaid property, police said. He was expected to appear in bond court on Tuesday.