Burglary suspect arrested outside Lake Forest home

A man arrested Sunday outside a home in Lake Forest has been charged in connection with a series of recent north suburban burglaries.

Officers on patrol about 6 p.m. spotted 29-year-old Christian Lopez sitting inside a parked minivan wearing sunglasses in the 100 block of Quail Drive, according to a statement from Lake Forest police.

While the officers were speaking with Lopez, a resident who had just returned to a nearby home approached them to report signs of forced entry and a burglary, police said. Additional officers were called to the scene and “a large amount of stolen property” was found in the minivan.

The stolen property linked Lopez to multiple recent burglaries in Lake Forest, Highland Park, Skokie and DuPage County, police said. He was arrested and taken to the Lake Forest Public Safety Building to be interviewed.

Lopez, whose last known home address was in Chicago, was charged with multiple counts of possession of stolen property and one count of obstruction of justice for giving an officer false information about his identity, police said. He was expected to appear in Lake County bond court on Tuesday.