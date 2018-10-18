Burglary suspect shot by concealed-carry permit holder in Calumet Heights

A man was shot while trying to break into a home Thursday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was trying to break into the home at 10:47 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Euclid when a 71-year-old man with a concealed-carry permit shot him in the hand, according to Chicago police.

The 29-year-old was detained until officers arrived and took him into custody, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Charges against him were pending Thursday afternoon, police said.