Man shot to death during argument in Burnside: police

A man was shot to death Friday afternoon in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was arguing with someone in a hallway about 4:25 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Dauphin Avenue when that person fired shots, Chicago police said.

Officers arrived and found a handgun on the body of the man, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.