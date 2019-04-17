‘Fireballs’ from steel plant explosion burn house on South Side

A home in Burnside caught fire Wednesday after burning debris went flying from a nearby steel plant. | Chicago Fire Dept.

A house caught fire Wednesday after burning debris went flying from a steel plant on the South Side.

Firefighters initially responded to a slag pit explosion at the Finkl Steel plant on 93rd Street in the Burnside neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Crews noticed a nearby home had caught fire in the 9100 block of South Woodlawn, the department said. The home sustained heavy damage.

Neighbors told investigators that “fireballs” flew through the air when the explosion happened before 10 a.m., the department said. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Investigators found evidence inside the home that the fire was caused by debris from the explosion at the plant, located at 1355 E 93rd St., the department said.