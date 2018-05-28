A west suburban man was killed in a crash early Monday on the Indiana Toll Road near LaPorte, Indiana.
Just after midnight, Ashay V. Kparker, 41, of Burr Ridge, was headed west in a 2018 Infinity on Interstate 80/90 when he went off the roadway near mile marker 28 about two miles west of the State Road 49 exit, according to Indiana State Police.
The Infinity struck a guard rail on the south side of the road, causing the vehicle to crash into a grassy median, state police said. Kparker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The Porter County Coroner’s Office found he died of blunt force trauma, state police said.