Burr Ridge man dies in crash on Indiana Toll Road near LaPorte

A 41-year-old man was killed in a crash early Monday, May 28 on the Indiana Toll Road near LaPorte when his vehicle went off the road and crashed into a guardrail and grassy median. | Indiana State Police

A west suburban man was killed in a crash early Monday on the Indiana Toll Road near LaPorte, Indiana.

Just after midnight, Ashay V. Kparker, 41, of Burr Ridge, was headed west in a 2018 Infinity on Interstate 80/90 when he went off the roadway near mile marker 28 about two miles west of the State Road 49 exit, according to Indiana State Police.

The Infinity struck a guard rail on the south side of the road, causing the vehicle to crash into a grassy median, state police said. Kparker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Porter County Coroner’s Office found he died of blunt force trauma, state police said.