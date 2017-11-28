Burst pipe leaves Chicago State residence hall without heat, hot water

A pipe burst Friday afternoon at the Chicago State University Student Union Building and Residence Hall, forcing the university to close the buildings and provide student housing at hotels.

The underground pipe burst about 2:30 p.m., leaving the buildings near East 95th Street and South King Drive without heat or water, according to a statement posted to the university’s website. The buildings were temporarily closed.

“The welfare of our students is our number one priority,” Rachel Lindsey, interim president, said in the statement. “We will work diligently to resolve this problem and to minimize any inconvenience this occurrence may cause our faculty, staff and, of course, our students.”

As of Friday afternoon, students were provided housing at nearby hotels. Monique Horton, facilities director, said in the statement that the problem should “be resolved over the next few days at which time, both buildings will be reopened and students will be able to return to their respective dormitory.”

Students with questions were urged to contact Tim Lee, director of housing and residence life, at (773) 995-2002.