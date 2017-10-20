Bus boarding area to close for CTA 95th Street Terminal construction

Ongoing construction on the new CTA 95th Street Terminal will cause changes in bus boarding locations for several routes starting Friday night.

The eastern bus boarding area at the terminal, closest to State Street, will close at 10 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the CTA. Seven CTA bus routes and five Pace bus routes will board at different locations until Nov. 10.

The No. N5 South Shore Night Bus, the No. 108 Halsted/95th bus, the No. 112 Vincennes/111th bus, and Pace bus routes 352 and 395 will board at the center island of the West Terminal, the CTA said. The No. 95 95th street bus and Pace routes 359 and 381 will board at the northwest corner of 95th and Lafayette.

A temporary bus terminal at 95th and State will facilitate boarding for the No. 100 Jeffrey Manor Express bus, the No. 103 West 103rd Street bus, the No. 106 East 103rd Street bus and Pace route 353, the transit agency said.

A similar closure of the western bus boarding area will start Nov. 10, according to the CTA.