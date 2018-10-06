Bus crashes into Willis Tower

A CTA bus crashed several feet into a wall of the Willis Tower early Saturday after colliding with a wrong-way driver in the Loop.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. when a driver headed the wrong way on Franklin Street struck the bus, which was traveling west on Adams Street, according to Chicago police. The bus then hit with the base of the Willis Tower.

Five people were transported to local hospitals and all of their conditions were stabilized, police said.

One juvenile and three adults were taken to Rush University Medical Center, and another adult was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to police.

The driver who struck the bus was issued three citations for driving without insurance, driving without a license and for driving the wrong direction in a one-way, police said.