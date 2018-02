Buses rerouted due to street blockage near Cottage Grove

Cottage Grove route #4 buses were being rerouted Monday night into Tuesday morning in the North Kenwood and Woodlawn neighborhoods on the South Side.

Buses were being temporarily rerouted in both directions via Cottage Grove, 75th, King Drive and 67th and Cottage Grove, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

The CTA said passengers should allow for extra travel time.