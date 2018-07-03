Business owner shoots 2 armed men during attempted robbery in Englewood

The owner of a business shot two men Tuesday night during an attempted armed robbery in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The men, ages 21 and 29, walked into the store about 7:05 p.m. in the 300 block of West 75th Street and pulled out weapons in an effort to rob it, according to Chicago Police. The business owner then shot both men.

The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, while the older man was shot in the arm, police. They showed up at St. Bernard Hospital, where the younger man was listed in serious condition and the older man was in good condition. The younger man was later transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.