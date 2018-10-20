Businesses burglarized in Uptown, Ravenswood

Four businesses have been burglarized in the Uptown and Ravenswood neighborhoods this month on the North Side.

In each burglary, a window or glass door was broken with a brick or piece of concrete to gain entry into the business, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The burglars then removed money from the cash registers and flee.

The burglaries happened:

• at 2:47 a.m. Oct. 14 at in the 1000 block of West Argyle Street;

• at 3:11 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 5100 block of North Clark Street;

• between 11:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and 9 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 4800 block of North Broadway; and

• about 3:15 a.m. Oct. 19 at in the 1000 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.