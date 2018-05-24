Businesses evacuated after Aurora freight train derailment

No injuries were reported in a freight train derailment Thursday afternoon in west suburban Aurora, although businesses were evacuated in the immediate area. | City of Aurora

Two businesses were evacuated after a freight train derailed Thursday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.

Multiple cars of a freight train derailed about 2:30 p.m. near River and Third streets, according to a statement from Aurora police.

No injuries were reported, but Aurora Animal Care and Control, 600 S. River, and another business in the same block were evacuated, police said.

The city of Aurora said in a statement that the evacuations were “a standard precaution.” Residents were advised to avoid the area and residents in the immediate area were asked to shelter in place.

Further details were not immediately available.