Businesses see strong-arm robberies near Lincoln Park, Bucktown: police

Chicago police were warning residents about a string of business robberies Sunday in the Park West, Wrightwood Neighbors and Bucktown neighborhoods on the North Side.

Two males in all-black clothing would grab convenience store clerks about dawn, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They forced the clerk to open the cash register while a third male walked in to stand guard by the front door.

The trio then took off after swiping merchandise and cash from the register, police said. They did not appear to be armed.

The trio of robberies occurred:

about 5:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of North Clark Street;

about 5:28 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Fullerton Avenue; and

about 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of North Damen Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.