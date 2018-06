Bystander among two shot to death in West Woodlawn: police

Two men were fatally shot Friday in the 400 block of East 63rd Street. | Google Earth

Two men were fatally shot Friday night in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

They were shot at 9:49 p.m. when someone opened fire outside a store in the 400 block of East 63rd Street, police said.

A 43-year-old man and 22-year-old man were both struck in the chest and later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The older man wasn’t the intended target.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.