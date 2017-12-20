Bystander saves victim from Aurora house fire, continues on to work

Two men were hospitalized after a house fire early Wednesday in west suburban Aurora. | Aurora Fire Department

A bystander saved a victim from a house fire early Wednesday in west suburban Aurora, but before he could receive any hero’s accolades, he continued on his way to work.

Just before 3 a.m., crews responded to the blaze in the 400 block of South Ohio Street, according to the Aurora Fire Department.

A bystander driving to work saw the blaze and stopped to help, according to the fire department. One man was already in the front yard, but a second man was still trapped inside.

The bystander entered the home, rescued the second victim then left and continued on his way to work, according to the fire department.

Firefighters arrived and found the one-story single-family home with heavy fire coming out of two windows, according to the fire department.

Both victims were taken to hospitals for smoke inhalation, according to the fire department. No firefighters were injured.

The damage to the home was estimated at $80,000 and the home has been deemed uninhabitable, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the bystander is asked to call Captain Jim Rhodes at (630) 417-7491.