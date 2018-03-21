Cabdriver charged with kissing, grabbing woman, 81, on way to nursing home

A cabdriver is facing felony charges after being accused of forcibly kissing and grabbing a woman last month while she was on her way to visit her husband at a nursing home.

Mohamed Omran, 46, is charged with felony counts of attempted criminal sexual assault to a person older than 60 and aggravated battery to a person older than 60, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The 81-year-old woman hailed a cab driven by Omran about 6:35 p.m. Feb. 25 near Chicago Avenue and Rush Street in the Gold Coast, Assistant State’s Attorney Geetu Naik said Thursday at Omran’s initial court appearance.

They had a casual conversation on the ride to visit her husband at a nursing home on the North Side, Geetu said. When they arrived, the woman asked for Omran’s help getting out of the cab because she uses a walker.

Omran, who is 6-feet-tall and 185 pounds, got in the back of the cab with the woman and placed his hands around her throat and squeezed until she had trouble breathing, according to authorities. He then kissed her. She tried to bite his tongue in order to remove him, but he continued to kiss her mouth for several minutes.

Omran eventually stopped and got the woman’s walker from the truck of the car and was getting her out of the back seat when began to touch her buttocks under her clothes, Geetu said. He wouldn’t stop when she asked him to and she told authorities she was worried he was going to assault her.

When she got into the nursing home, she immediately reported the incident to a receptionist. She later told her husband and adult children, Geetu said. A police report was made.

The woman used a credit card to pay for the ride and got the number for the cab company, which was registered to Omran, prosecutors said. Police investigators went to the business address and learned that it was Omran’s home.

According to police records, Omran is employed by Rock N Roses Taxi Service as a driver.

When Omran was arrested Tuesday, he admitted to touching and kissing the woman, Geetu said. In 2015, Omran was accused of similar behavior while driving a 39-year-old woman to Schiller Park.

Judge Sophia Atcherson set Omran’s bail at $30,000. If he posts bond, he is required to submit to electronic mentoring and will be prohibited from driving a cab.