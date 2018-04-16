Caddyshack Restaurant opens Tuesday in Rosemont

Fans of the movie “Caddyshack” will now be able to dine in a restaurant named after their favorite comedy film.

The Murray Bros. Caddyshack restaurant and sports bar opens for business at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 9546 Balmoral Ave. in Rosemont, at the Crown Plaza Hotel.

Plans for the golf-themed eatery’s second incarnation (the original is located in Florida) were announced last year. The new venue boasts 8,600 square feet of space, enough to seat nearly 250 guests amid Murray family photos, golfing memorable moments (the brothers — Bill, Ed, Joel, Johnny, Andy and Brian Doyle — are avid players of the sport) and of course plenty of assorted regalia from the iconic film, which starred Bill Murray, and other movies starring various Murray siblings. More than 30 LCD TVs will complete the sports-bar atmosphere.

According to the official announcement, the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner daily, and the menu takes its cues from golf terminology such as “The Tee Box” (appetizers), “The Greens” (salads), “The Bunker” (burgers), “The Fairway” (signature dishes), “The Approach” (brats, ribs, steaks), “The Grips” (sandwiches, hot dogs) and “The Finishing Hole” (desserts).

In an interview last December, Brian Doyle-Murray said the menu is all about comfort food, the stuff he and his brothers and sisters grew up eating. “It’s not fine dining, but it’s gonna be consistently good,” he said. “You’ll go away happy and full. … I grew up eating everything. My eight brothers and sisters and I ate everything and anything my mom cooked. … [The restaurant’s] basically an extension of my living room.”

The Murrays were born and raised in Chicago’s northern suburbs.