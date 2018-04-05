California man charged after 52 pounds of marijuana found on Amtrak train

A California man is facing felony charges after authorities found 52 pounds of marijuana on an Amtrak train in Naperville.

Authorities were tipped Monday about “suspicious subjects” traveling to Naperville from California on the train that was due to arrive in the west suburb about 2 p.m., Naperville police said.

David Gordon, 56, of Sacramento, California was seen exiting the train in Naperville and authorities approached him shortly after, police said. A K-9 officer alerted on bags that were determined to be Gordon’s and the marijuana was found.

The street value of the pot was $230,000, police said. Gordon was charged with marijuana trafficking and possession of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana.

His bail was set at $150,000 and his next court date was scheduled for Friday, according to DuPage County Sheriff’s Office records.