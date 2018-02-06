Calumet Park teen charged with pair of armed robberies in Park Manor

A Calumet Park teenager was charged after robbing two people at gunpoint last month during meetings in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

Kenneth Armoni Sims, 19, was charged with a single felony count of armed robbery, according to Chicago Police.

After arranging a meeting to sell a cellphone on a social media marketplace, Sims met a 56-year-old man about noon Jan. 22 in the 7200 block of South Langley and robbed him at gunpoint, police said.

About 8:25 p.m. Jan. 27, Sims robbed a 36-year-old man at gunpoint in the same block, police said.

Sims was taken into custody and charged after being identified as the robber, police said. He is set to appear in bond court on Wednesday.