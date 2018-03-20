Cambridge Analytica suspends CEO pending probe

The board of Cambridge Analytica says it has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending a full independent investigation of his actions. | Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP

LONDON — The board of Cambridge Analytica says it has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending a full independent investigation of his actions.

The board cited comments Nix made to an undercover reporter for Britain’s Channel 4 News and other allegations of wrongdoing for its action Tuesday.

It said his comments “do not represent the values or operations of the firm and his suspension reflects the seriousness with which we view the violation.”

The board said in an announcement posted on the data mining company’s website that the suspension was effective immediately.

