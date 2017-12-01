Can you name Illinois’ official state symbols? Take this quiz and see

These are among the official symbols of the state of Illinois. Chose the correct answer from the multiple choices below. [Click here to see answers.]

Amphibian: a.) wood frog; b.) Eastern tiger salamander; c.) American toad

Animal: a.) white-tailed deer; b.) Mallard tuck; c.) Eastern cottontail rabbit

Artifact: a.) pirogue; b.) Cahokia Mounds tri-point; c.) Birdman tablet

Bird: a.) Bluebird; b.) Eastern oriole; c.) Northern cardinal

Exercise: a.) hiking; b.) cycling; c.) Ashtanga yoga

Fish: a.) bluegill; b.) alewives; c.) perch

Flower: a.) wild rose; b.) goldenrod; c. violet

Folk dance: a.) polka; b.) square dance; c.) stepping

Fossil: a.) Tully monster; b.) trilobite; c.) American mastodon

Fruit: a.) sour cherry; b.) wild blueberry; c.) Goldrush apple

Insect: a.) zebra swallowtail; b.) praying mantis; c.) monarch butterfly

Mineral: a.) limestone b.) fluorite; c.) dolomite

Motto: a.) Land of Lincoln; b.) State sovereignty, national union; c.) the Prairie State

Pie: a.) pumpkin; b.) apple; c.) banana cream

Prairie grass: a.) big bluestem; b.) little bluestem; c.) wheat

Reptile: a.) Eastern box turtle; b.) common garter snake; c.) painted turtle

Tree: a.) white oak; b.) black walnut; c.) white pine