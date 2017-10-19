Canadian man faces 21 charges of sexual assault, abuse in NW suburbs

A Canadian man wanted in connection with sexual assault and abuse cases in the northwest suburbs has been taken into custody and extradited to Illinois, where he faces 21 felony charges.

Robert J. Gould, 51, has been charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child; six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13; seven counts of criminal sexual assault of a victim under 18; three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse; and one count of criminal sexual assault with force, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

Gould, of Nova Scotia, Canada, was first approached by police in August while he was visiting Wheeling, the sheriff’s office said. Warrants for his arrest were later issued on charges of crimes in Woodstock and Island Lake.

Canadian authorities detained Gould on Sept. 1, and he was extradited to the United States, where he was taken into custody on Sept. 19 at Logan International Airport in Boston, the sheriff’s office said.

Gould arrived Wednesday at the McHenry County Corrections Facility, where he remained held with a $500,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. He was next scheduled to appear in court on Monday.