Candidates seeking to replace Danny Solis to debate in 25th Ward forum in Pilsen

Candidates for 25th Ward will face off in a bilingual forum Tuesday evening, moderated by Sun-Times reporters.

Five candidates seeking to replace Danny Solis as 25th Ward alderman will face each other and community members at a Tuesday night forum in Pilsen.

The event, hosted by St. Procopius Church in Pilsen at 1641 S. Allport St., will be presented in English and Spanish for a bilingual audience. The forum begins at 7 p.m. and will end at 9 p.m. The candidates will have the opportunity to ask each other questions as well as take questions from the audience, with discussions moderated by Chicago Sun-Times reporters Carlos Ballesteros and Alexandra Arriaga.

Alex Acevedo, Hilario Dominguez, Aida Flores, Troy Antonio Hernandez and Byron Sigcho-Lopez are in the running for the seat in City Council. Election day is Feb. 26.

They each submitted candidate questionnaires to the Sun-Times Editorial Board.

Solis announced last November he would not seek re-election of the ward that includes all of Pilsen and parts of Chinatown, the South Loop and West Loop. The Sun-Times has reported that he secretly wore a wire, recording more than a dozen conversations with Ald. Ed Burke (14th) over the last two years to help a federal investigation.

A 120-page affidavit obtained by the Sun-Times has revealed his own federal corruption investigation, which includes allegations that he received sex acts, Viagra, free weekend use of a farm once owned by Oprah Winfrey and campaign contributions in exchange for official City Council actions.

READ MORE:

• Aldermanic hopeful, citing Solis connection, says hold off on South Loop project known as “the 78”

• Viagra, sex acts, use of a luxury farm: Feds detail investigation of Ald. Solis

• Hero or zero? Solis hopes history treats him kindly for helping feds in probe