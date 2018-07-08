Capital Gazette journalist charged at shooter, saving colleagues

In this undated photo shows Wendi Winters, reporter for the Capital Gazette. A memorial service is being held for Winters, one of five Maryland newspaper employees killed in a shooting on June 28, 2018. The service for Winters of The Capital is scheduled for Saturday, July 7 in Annapolis. (The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Wendi Winters, one of the five Capital Gazette journalists who were killed in an attack on the newsroom stood up to the gunman, saving the lives of her colleagues.

Capital Gazette published an article on Saturday that revealed the brave final moments of the 20-year newspaper veteran. A few weeks prior to the June 28 attack in Annapolis, Maryland, she had taken active shooter training at her church.

From under her desk, Janel Cooley watched what happened. She said Winters charged forward holding a trash or recycling bin, shouting at the shooter with something like “No! You stop that!” or “You get out of here!”

There were six journalists of the 11 who were at the office at the time who survived. They agree — Winters saved their lives.

Read more about Winters from the Capital Gazette:

‘Wendi Winters saved my life’

Capital Gazette shooting victim Wendi Winters: A prolific writer who chronicled her community