Shooter intended to ‘kill as many people as he could kill,’ chief says

A prosecutor says the shooter who opened fire at The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, had an escape plan he never implemented. | AP Photo

A prosecutor says the shooter who opened fire at a Maryland newspaper had an escape plan he never implemented.

The suspect was captured by police while hiding under a desk at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis.

Prosecutor Wes Adams did not give any details about the escape plan. He said Friday that there were two entrances to the newspaper’s office. He says 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos entered through the front door on Thursday and “worked his way through the office.” He says Ramos barricaded the exit door so employees couldn’t escape, and that one of the five people who were killed was shot while trying to escape out that exit.

A judge ordered Ramos to remain detained during a court hearing Friday. Judge Thomas Pryal said found a likelihood that Ramos is a danger.

Ramos appeared at the hearing via video feed. He appeared to watch attentively during the hearing but never spoke. He was represented by public defender William Davis.

He is charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

Police Chief Timothy Altomare said at a news conference Friday that the Capital Gazette didn’t press charges over social media threats Ramos had made against the newspaper in 2013.

Altomare said the shooter intended to “kill as many people as he could kill.”

Ramos used a pump-action shotgun in the attack, the chief said.

Altomare also said it is “absolutely untrue” that Ramos mutilated his fingertips.

The city of Annapolis announced on social media Friday that a vigil would begin at 8 p.m. at a public square near the Capitol, followed by a march to a dock for a service by the water.

The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland announced that the city’s houses of worship had planned a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Friday at a mall across the street from the shooting site.

