Car ablaze on inbound Stevenson snarls morning commutes

A car driving north on the Stevenson burst into flames Friday morning by the southwest suburbs, leading to a build-up of rush hour traffic.

About 6 a.m., a car on the right shoulder of the inbound lanes was reported to be on fire just before the LaGrange Road exit ramp near Pleasantview, according to Illinois State Police.

No injuries were initially reported, but police and first responders remained on the scene to investigate.

A Pleasantview fire department official declined to comment on the incident.